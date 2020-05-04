Girard Partners LTD. Has $5.06 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $36.22. 24,903,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,303,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

