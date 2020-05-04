Girard Partners LTD. Invests $1.13 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. 15,618,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,097,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.79. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

