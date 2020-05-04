Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,389 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 204.1% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,674,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,715,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.30. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $375.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

