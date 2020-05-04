GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

GSK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. 3,822,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,090. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

