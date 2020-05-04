Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.54. 2,894,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,436. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

