Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.29. 4,255,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

