Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GMRE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

GMRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 323,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,976. The company has a market capitalization of $427.60 million, a PE ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 109,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 62,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

