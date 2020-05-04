Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Global Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of Global Partners stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 123,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.