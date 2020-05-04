Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.02.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,309. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. Research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

