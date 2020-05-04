Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 731,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

