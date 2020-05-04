Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$168.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GTE traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.14. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $157.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.25.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.55 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$2.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

