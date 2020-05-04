Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:GTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 233,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,880. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

