Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 1,274 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,703. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

