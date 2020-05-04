Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

Shares of MKC traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.39. 675,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

