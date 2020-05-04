Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

