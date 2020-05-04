Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.52. 6,500,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.