Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.48. 5,027,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,334. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.