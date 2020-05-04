Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $995,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after purchasing an additional 750,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $54.50. 2,093,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

