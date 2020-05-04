Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.17. 1,703,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,980. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

