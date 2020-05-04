Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,290,103.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

CRM traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.47. 5,963,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.39, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

