Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSEARCA IGIB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,478. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70.

