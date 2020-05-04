Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $650,506,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

ITW traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $158.34. 1,731,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,386. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

