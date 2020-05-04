Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.47

Shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 220475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00.

About Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG)

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

