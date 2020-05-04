Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.31.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 476,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 86.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 1,339.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 119,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 57.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

