GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of GrubHub from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.29.

GRUB stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 2,159,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.80 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,998. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

