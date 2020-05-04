GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GTT Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on GTT Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 219,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,113. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GTT Communications will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 7,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.