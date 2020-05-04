Guinness Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 4.8% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.