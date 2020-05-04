Guinness Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 31,260 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.97. The company has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.82%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

