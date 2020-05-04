Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.19 on Friday, hitting $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.82. The company has a market capitalization of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

