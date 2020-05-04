Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Invests $4.41 Million in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Mastercard comprises 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $764,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 14.2% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $286.97. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $27,882,820. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

