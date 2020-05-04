Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 2,292,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,072. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.