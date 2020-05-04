Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 19,310 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $417,608,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

CMCSA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,951,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,798,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.