Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 9,750 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 37,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.61. 5,613,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

