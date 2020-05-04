Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $23.17. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1,688,900 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.