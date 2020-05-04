Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. 713,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,960. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $5,178,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

