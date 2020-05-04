Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $658,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Paypal were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. 5,613,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

