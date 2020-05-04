HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

FUL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HB Fuller from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 373,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,920. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 131,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

