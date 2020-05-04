HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

FUL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. 373,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

