Heidi C. Chen Sells 1,179 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,826. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.95.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

