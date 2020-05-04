Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $16.81

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $16.81. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,694,220 shares trading hands.

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 919.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 298,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $32,555,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

