Hess (NYSE:HES) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded Hess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE:HES traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.29. 3,525,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,369. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 2.28. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

