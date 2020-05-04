HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,825 Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCYX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 213,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.90. 851,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

