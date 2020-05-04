HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBP. Nomura Securities started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 743,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 15,606 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $59,614.92. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

