HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 8,246.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,115 shares during the quarter. SeaSpine accounts for about 1.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SeaSpine worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 128,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNE. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 134,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.94. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

