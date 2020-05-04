HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 445,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.