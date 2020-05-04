HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth $75,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

SI-Bone stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.67. 122,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,225. The company has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.32. SI-Bone Inc has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. On average, analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

