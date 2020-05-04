HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $361,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,019,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

ZM stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.44. 9,170,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,726,349. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $181.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,767.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 927,386 shares of company stock worth $110,168,806.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

