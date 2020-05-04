Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Carpenter Technology worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James D. Dee purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.26. 827,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

