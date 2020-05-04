Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,790 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Virtusa makes up approximately 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Virtusa worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $3,173,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Virtusa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Virtusa by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 210,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTU stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.90. 132,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,030. The firm has a market cap of $942.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,545,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,427 shares of company stock worth $737,430. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

