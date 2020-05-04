Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Several research firms have recently commented on HEP. Raymond James raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.
In other news, VP Kenneth Norwood acquired 3,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares in the company, valued at $314,012.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 693,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,821. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $131.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.85%.
Holly Energy Partners Company Profile
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.